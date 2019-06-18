Facebook Messenger

The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 205 – The Blockbuster Flops of the 2019 Summer Movie Season

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we discuss why so many movies are underperforming at the box office so far this summer. We talk about changes in viewing habits, what’s appealing to audiences, if this is the start of a trend or merely an outlier, the sheer amount of content vying for people’s attention, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

Listen to the latest episode of The Collider.com Podcast below; click here for the previous non-miniseries episode (“Dark Phoenix“); and click on the respective links to find us on iTunes and Spotify.

And if you have any movie or TV related questions for us, please drop us a line at thecolliderpodcast@gmail.com or on Twitter with the hashtag #CPmail. To keep up to date with The Collider.com Podcast, you can follow us on Twitter at @MattGoldberg and @AdamChitwood.

