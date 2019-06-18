The Collider.com Podcast: Episode 205 – The Blockbuster Flops of the 2019 Summer Movie Season

0

This week on The Collider.com Podcast, we discuss why so many movies are underperforming at the box office so far this summer. We talk about changes in viewing habits, what’s appealing to audiences, if this is the start of a trend or merely an outlier, the sheer amount of content vying for people’s attention, and much more. We then finish up with Recently Watched.

