Movie Talk: What’s the Greatest Summer Blockbuster of All Time?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Josh Macuga, and Dennis Tzeng sit down to discuss the following:

  • The panel decides on a sweet sixteen bracket of the best summer movies of all time.
  • They offer their thoughts on the placements of Jaws, The Dark KnightBack to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Point Break, Independence Day and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
  • The panel discusses what films should be considered other than the giant blockbusters that feature caped crusaders or giant, man eating sharks.
  • The panel looks at summer comedies like Superbad to see if they deserve a place on the bracket.
  • The panel wraps up by giving their final choices and their placements.

ant-man-and-the-wasp-evangeline-lilly-paul-rudd

Image via Marvel Studios

