Movie Talk: What’s the Greatest Summer Blockbuster of All Time?

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Josh Macuga, and Dennis Tzeng sit down to discuss the following:
- The panel previews the upcoming summer movie season including Ant-Man and the Wasp, Incredibles 2, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom and Mission: Impossible – Fallout.
- The panel decides on a sweet sixteen bracket of the best summer movies of all time.
- They offer their thoughts on the placements of Jaws, The Dark Knight, Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Point Break, Independence Day and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.
- The panel discusses what films should be considered other than the giant blockbusters that feature caped crusaders or giant, man eating sharks.
- The panel looks at summer comedies like Superbad to see if they deserve a place on the bracket.
- The panel wraps up by giving their final choices and their placements.
