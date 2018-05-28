Movie Talk: What’s the Greatest Summer Blockbuster of All Time?

0

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Josh Macuga, and Dennis Tzeng sit down to discuss the following:

The panel decides on a sweet sixteen bracket of the best summer movies of all time.

They offer their thoughts on the placements of Jaws, The Dark Knight, Back to the Future, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Point Break, Independence Day and Terminator 2: Judgment Day.

The panel discusses what films should be considered other than the giant blockbusters that feature caped crusaders or giant, man eating sharks.

The panel looks at summer comedies like Superbad to see if they deserve a place on the bracket.

The panel wraps up by giving their final choices and their placements.

