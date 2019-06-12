Summer Movies 2019: What’s with All the Mediocre Blockbusters?

0

Welcome back for a brand new episode of our flagship show, Collider Movie Talk! Today Perri Nemiroff is joined by John Rocha and Silas Lesnick to talk about some of the hottest movie news stories of the day.

First up on today’s show, the panel addresses the latest round of Quentin Tarantino quotes on his R-rated Star Trek movie. While chatting with Empire, Tarantino confirmed that the movie will be “swear-laden.” He also told the outlet, “If I do it, it’ll be R-rated.” As for the current status of the project, Tarantino reiterated that a script exists, but he hasn’t been able to weigh on it it yet. It sounds like Tarantino might need to wrap up his run with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood before moving over to Star Trek, but when that happens (if it happens at all), the question still remains; does an R-rated movie belong in the franchise?

After the panelists share their thoughts on that, they roll into a discussion on the current state of summer blockbusters. Other than Detective: Pikachu, just about all of the summer tentpole movies we’ve seen thus far wound up with mediocre to poor ratings on Rotten Tomatoes. We’re talking about new installments of beloved franchises like this weekend’s new release Men in Black: International, movies that reportedly ran a production tab of $180 million+ like Disney’s Aladdin, and more. What’s going on here? Is the summer of the mediocre blockbuster upon us? The Movie Talk team shares their thoughts in today’s episode at the top of this article!

