‘Summer of ’84’ Directors and Cast on Their Sundance Coming-of-Age Thriller

One of the many movies to debut this year at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival was the thriller Summer of ’84. Directed by Turbo Kid helmers François Simard, Anouk Whissell, & Yoann-Karl Whissell the movie follows teenagers Davey (Graham Verchere), Eats (Judah Lewis), Woody (Caleb Emery), and Farraday (Cory Gruter-Andrew) in the suburb of Ipswich, Oregon in 1984 as they investigate their neighbor Wayne Mackey (Rich Sommer), who Davey suspects is a notorious serial killer.

Before the film world premiered I landed an exclusive video interview with directors RKSS, Tiera Skovbye, Graham Verchere, Cory Gruter-Andrew and Caleb Emery at the Collider Studio at Sundance. They revealed how the project came together, how the popularity of Stranger Things helped get financing for the project, what the dynamic is like on set when there’s a trio of directors, what attracted the cast to the project, and more. In addition, they all played “Get To Know Your Sundance Attendee” which includes questions like what’s the last great movie they show, the last TV show they binged, what they collect, and a ton of other fun questions.

Directors RKSS, Tiera Skovbye, Graham Verchere, Cory Gruter-Andrew and Caleb Emery:

How they would describe the movie to people who have never heard of it.

How the project came together?

How the popularity of Stranger Things helped get financing for the project.

What about the script attracted them to the project.

What the dynamic is like on set when there’s a trio of directors.

The directors on working with the cast.

If they asked the cast to watch any movies to prepare them for the 80s setting.

They play “Get to Know Your Sundance Attendee”.

