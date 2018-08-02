Watch: Exclusive ‘Summer of ’84’ Clip Goes on a Manhunt for a Murderer

0

Breakout your VHS and 8-track players and get ready for a nostalgia-fueled murder mystery with Summer of ’84, a new horror-triller that follows a group of teenage friends who start to suspect their neighbor is a serial killer hiding in their midst. The film hails from Turbo Kids directors RKSS (François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell) and has been making the festival rounds since Sundance, but it finally lands in theaters in August.

Today, we’re happy to share an exclusive clip from the film that finds the kids in action, setting out on a recon mission to prove their neighborhood police officer isn’t a local hero, but the serial killer that’s been clogging up the local news with his kills. There’s a pretty clear Rear Window influence on display, but without a doubt the biggest parallel is the very strong Stranger Things vibe. Just with a lot more swearing.

Watch our exclusive Summer of ’84 clip below and click here to watch our interview with the directors and cast from Sundance. The film stars Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Tiera Skovbye, and Rich Sommer. Summer of ’84 opens in theaters on August 10th and will be available On Demand and on Digital HD on August 24th.

Here’s the official synopsis for Summer of ’84: