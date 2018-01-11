First ‘Summer of ’84’ Trailer Looks Like ‘Stranger Things’ with a Serial Killer

0

The filmmaking collective known as RKSS delivered an alt-history apocalypse with 2015’s Turbo Kid, now directors François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell are taking us back to the titular Summer of ’84 for a thoroughly throwback serial killer yarn. Ahead of the film’s Sundance debut, Gunpowder & Sky has debuted the first trailer and it has a distinctly familiar Stranger Things vibe, dripping with Amblin/Stephen King stylized atmosphere — not to mention a buncha kids on bikes — but keeping Turbo Kid in mind, I’m thinking this retro thriller is gonna be a little darker and more twisted.

Summer of ’84 follows a group on young teens who spend a hazy summer coming of age and assembling the clues to track down the so-called Cape May Killer terrorizing their town. There’s just one problem — all signs point to one of the youngins’ next door neighbor, an unassuming police officer who might just be harboring horrifying secrets.

Written and directed by RKSS, Summer of ’84 stars Rich Sommer, Tiera Skovbye, Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, and Cory Gruter-Andrew. Watch the first trailer below.

Here’s the synopsis via Sundance: