New ‘Summer of 84’ Trailer Teases ‘Stranger Things’ with a Serial Killer

0

Gunpowder & Sky has released a new trailer for the upcoming film Summer of 84, which is a throwback coming-of-age story with a killer twist. The story follows a group of teenage friends in the summer of 1984 who begin to suspect one of their neighbors is a serial killer who’s on the loose. The film hails from Turbo Kids directors RKSS (François Simard, Anouk Whissell, and Yoann-Karl Whissell) and Stranger Things comparisons will be impossible to ignore. Indeed, it looks like Stranger Things meets Disturbia, that Rear Window redo starring Shia LaBeouf.

The film debuted at Sundance earlier this year to somewhat mixed reviews, as our own Matt Goldberg called it “the worst version of Stranger Things” in his review. But there were some who liked it, and indeed this premise/tone is going to appeal to a certain type of person no matter what, so check out the trailer below and decide for yourself. There’s a kind of hokey 80s horror movie tone to it that I kinda dig.

Watch the Summer of ’84 trailer below and click here to watch our interview with the directors and cast from Sundance. The film stars Graham Verchere, Judah Lewis, Caleb Emery, Cory Gruter-Andrew, Tiera Skovbye, and Rich Sommer. Summer of ’84 opens in theaters on August 10th and will be available On Demand and on Digital HD on August 24th.