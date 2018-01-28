‘The Miseducation of Cameron Post’ Nabs Top Sundance Awards Prize

0

The 2018 Sundance Film Festival has officially come to a close, and with it the festival’s annual awards ceremony was held last night. The Miseducation of Cameron Post, filmmaker Desiree Akhavan’s 1993-set drama about gay conversion therapy starring Chloe Grace Moretz, took the top U.S. Grand Jury Prize Dramatic, while the child slavery documentary Kailash won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize Documentary.

The Sundance juries are usually a small group of filmmakers, performers, etc. and thus the winners of these Grand Jury prizes can vary wildly. For instance, Whiplash and Fruitvale Station previously won the U.S. Grand Jury Prize Dramatic, but last year it went to the Netflix drama i don’t feel at home in this world anymore, and a couple of years ago it went to Me and Earl and the Dying Girl. This year’s jury members included Chaz Ebert, Octavia Spencer, Michael Stuhlbarg, Jada Pinkett Smith, Joe Swanberg, and Oscar-nominated cinematographer Rachel Morrison.

The Audience Award in the U.S. Dramatic category went to Burden, which I think possibly has a stronger chance of breaking out after the festival. The true story film stars Garrett Hedlund as a man rising in the ranks of the KKK whose heart is slowly changed when he starts dating a single mother. Hedlund is tremendous in the film, but it also boasts terrific performances from Andrea Riseborough and Forest Whitaker. Predicting Oscar success this early is a fool’s errand, but I’ll just say keep your eye on this one.

The Audience Award in the U.S. Documentary category went to The Sentence, which chronicles how a woman’s 15-year prison sentence due to mandatory minimum drug sentencing rules impacts her family. Additionally, four directing awards were handed out to Sara Colangelo for The Kindergarten Teacher, Sandi Tan for Shirkers, Isold Uggadottir for And Breathe Normally, and Alexandria Bombach for On Her Shoulders.

Check out the full list of Sundance winners below, but also keep your eye on The Tale, Three Identical Strangers, Sorry to Bother You, and Won’t You Be My Neighbor? as a few of the other buzzworthy titles from this year’s festival.

To catch up on all of Collider’s Sundance 2018 coverage, including reviews and interviews, click here.