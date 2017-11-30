First Images from Sundance 2018 Films ‘Futile and Stupid Gesture’, ‘Lizzie’, and More

0

Yesterday, the 2018 Sundance Film Festival announced its full lineup, and along with the films they mentioned, they released the first images for the indies. The festival looks like it has an incredibly strong lineup next year with new movies from Gus Van Sant, Bart Layton, Reed Morano, Boots Riley, and many more. With such an incredible lineup of movies, I wouldn’t be surprised if we’re talking about some of these movies come next year’s awards season.

Take a look at images and synopses for some of the higher-profile Sundance movies below. The 2018 Sundance Film Festival runs from January 18 – 28th.