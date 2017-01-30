Sundance 2017 Winners Include ‘I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore’ and ‘Crown Heights’

In recent years, the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award go to the breakout hit of the festival. Last year it was The Birth of a Nation, in 2015 it was Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, in 2014 it was Whiplash, and so on. However, this year’s big breakout films—Call Me By Your Name and Mudbound—weren’t in competition, and were therefore ineligible for awards.
Instead, the Grand Jury Prize in Dramatic Competition went to Macon Blair’s directorial debut I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore and the Audience Award went to Crown Heights, and while neither is a bad movie, I don’t think either will get the buzz that something like Whiplash received.
The good news is that when it comes to I Don’t Feel at Home in This World anymore, you won’t have to wait long to judge for yourself. The film is due to hit Netflix on February 24th, the smallest window there’s ever been between a film winning the top prize at Sundance and hitting general release.
Check out the full list of Sundance 2017 winners, and click on the respective links for our reviews and interviews where applicable.
U.S. DRAMATIC COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
I Don’t Feel at Home in This World Anymore (review)
Directing Award
Eliza Hittman, Beach Rats
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Ingrid Goes West
Matt Spicer, David Branson Smith (review, interview)
Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Director
Maggie Betts, Novitiate
Special Jury Award for Breakthrough Performance
Chanté Adams, Roxanne Roxanne
Special Jury Award for Cinematography
The Yellow Birds (review)
U.S. DOCUMENTARY COMPETITION
Grand Jury Prize
Dina
Directing Award
Peter Nicks, The Force (review)
The Orwell Award
Icarus (review)
Special Jury Award for Storytelling
Strong Island
Special Jury Award for Editing
Unrest
Special Jury Award for Inspirational Filmmaking
Step
U.S. Dramatic Audience Award
Crown Heights (review)
U.S. Documentary Audience Award
Chasing Coral
World Cinema Dramatic Audience Award
Sueño en Otro Idioma (I Dream in Another Language)
Mexico/Netherlands
World Cinema Documentary Audience Award
Joshua: Teenager vs. Superpower
U.S.A.