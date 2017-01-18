Jason Statham and Gal Gadot Kick Ass in the First Super Bowl Spot of 2017

0

The Big Game (as far as America is concerned) rolls out Sunday, February 5th at 6:30pm ET and with it comes an absolute avalanche of ads. Recent years have seen Super Bowl commercials debut online well before they air during the game itself. And while the sure-to-be massive viewership for Super Bowl LI (or 51 to the numerically challenged) provides a huge opportunity for companies willing to spend the marketing money on premium ad slots, the internet giveth forever.

So it’s no surprise that the first Super Bowl LI ad has already debuted. Thankfully, it’s a decent one, helped in part by action star Jason Statham and superheroine-in-the-making Gal Gadot. The ad for Wix.com, an online company that helps users design and create websites, is kind of a clever one: It shows Statham and Gadot enjoying a night out at a fancy restaurant which gets interrupted in a very action-movie sort of way. Take a look for yourself below!

The delightful Gadot shared the video on her Facebook page:

But you can also check it out on Wix.com’s YouTube page:

Get ready for action in our Big Game commercial featuring Jason Statham and Gal Gadot. When Felix, a business owner in a disruptive world, has to deal with Gal and Jason destroying his bistro, he keeps his cool. Why? Because with Wix, he knows he’ll always stay stunning.

Rest assured that we’ll have the best of the best ads that the Super Bowl has to offer in the run-up to it’s debut here at Collider. As for Statham fans, you can catch him in villainous action in The Fate of the Furious on April 14th, The Expendables 4 in 2018; he’s currently filming the mega-shark movie Meg, which is due out March 2, 2018.

Gadot, meanwhile, stars in the highly anticipated Wonder Woman on June 2nd, followed by the DC Comics superheroes team-up Justice League on November 17th.