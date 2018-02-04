Watch All of the Super Bowl Trailers Here

0

Super Bowl LII is underway, and as with every big game, movie studios are using the most-watched television event of the year to tout their upcoming films. In addition to the high-priced commercials, we’re getting new and first looks at some of this year’s biggest movies. The showcase can pay off, as with Marvel Studios and Paramount’s big gamble on touting Iron Man back in the day, putting Marvel’s first self-produced superhero movie on people’s radar.

This year we got a supersized look at the sequel Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom as well as a first look at the new Dwayne Johnson actioner Skyscraper, which finds The Rock going all Die Hard and attempting to safe his family from a burning building—which happens to be the tallest building in the world. We also got a first look at the highly anticipated sequel Mission: Impossible – Fallout, with a full trailer going online shortly after the Super Bowl spot. 20th Century Fox also has an ad for the R-rated Jennifer Lawrence spy thriller Red Sparrow.

And Netflix took the opportunity to not only announce that it has the next Cloverfield movie The Cloverfield Paradox, but that the film will be available to stream right after the Super Bowl. And Disney took the opportunity to flaunt exactly how much money it has by unveiling the first footage from Solo: A Star Wars Story, even though the official teaser trailer is being revealed on Good Morning America on Monday.

Warner Bros. sat out the Super Bowl as it tends to do, and Sony Pictures also looks to be taking this year off. It’s not only movies, however, as HBO took out its first Super Bowl spot since the 1990s to tout Westworld Season 2, and we’re getting a spot for Amazon’s Jack Ryan TV series.

So keep refreshing this page throughout the game as we update it with all the Super Bowl trailers that debut. And stay tuned to see which spot “wins” the game, so to speak.