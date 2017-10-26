Nintendo’s ‘Super Mario Odyssey’ Reviews: “Essential”, “Joyful” and “Without Equal”

0

Yahoo! Super Mario Odyssey arrives on Nintendo Switch tomorrow! The reviews so far are positively glowing, which should make Nintendo and Super Mario fans around the world quite happy. The game, which arrives only on the new Nintendo Switch console, currently holds a MetaCritic score of 97 based on 63 critical reviews. We’ll get an idea of what the average gamer thinks of it late tonight and throughout the weekend as copies make their way throughout the world.

As of this writing, there are no mixed or negative reviews for the game, and many praise is control, expansive world, and evolved, original ideas. It sounds like the reviewers had a good time playing Super Mario Odyssey and getting to know the new mechanic/character, Cappy, so it follows that gamers will probably find a lot to enjoy. Be sure to let us know your thoughts and expectations in the comments!

Here’s a look at some of the many reviews of Super Mario Odyssey and how it stacks up to the competition:

GameSpot (10/10):

Odyssey is sustained beyond its major milestones not only through colorful worlds and hidden challenges, but through the sheer joy of controlling Mario, who’s never felt more responsive or dynamic in action … Mario’s latest outing is big, bold, and bursting with new ideas, and like Breath of the Wild, is another instance of Nintendo going above and beyond to redefine our expectations. It’s a shining example of refined creativity, and another crown jewel for Switch that is without equal. – Peter Brown

IGN (10/10):

Mario’s games have been around for almost as long as game consoles have been a thing, but thankfully, he’s always evolving. We rarely get the same Mario twice. Super Mario Odyssey delivers on that ongoing promise of originality and innovation: It distills the venerable series’ joyful, irreverent world and characters and best-in-class platforming action, and introduces a steady stream of new and unexpected mechanics. It’s all spun together into a generational masterpiece. – Ryan McCaffrey

Polygon (9.5/10):

For a character nearing 40 years old, it’s amazing that Mario has remained not only a beloved character but one whose games are generally expected to be great. From that perspective, it’s no surprise that Super Mario Odyssey is, yes, a great game. But more than that, it’s a fantastic, even fundamental addition to Mario’s legacy. From a plumber to a doctor to a tennis star to, uh, a Goomba, Mario has endured. No, this will not be the last Mario game, but it is almost certain to be lauded as one of his best. – Philip Kollar and Allegra Frank

Game Informer (9.75/10):

I was floored by the creativity accompanying most of Odyssey. A lot of iteration and thought clearly went into some of the secrets and platforming exercises. I enjoyed each challenge type except the Roving Races, on-foot sprints against Koopa Troopers where every second counts. I was irked by the racers walking through enemies and walls without penalty – almost appearing to be a bug or a cheap way of intensifying the competition in a game that is otherwise nearly flawless in its execution. Quibbles aside, Super Mario Odyssey is an absolute delight, and another Switch release that will have Nintendo fans debating which 3D Mario game is the best of them all. I still hang my hat on Super Mario Galaxy as the pinnacle of the series, but Odyssey and its wealth of gameplay styles and moons make it a close second. – Andrew Reiner

GamesRadar (5/5):

In fact I’m so on board with Super Mario Odyssey that it’s very hard to fault – aside from the control system. Or more precisely the fact that it doesn’t really utilise all of the Switch’s features. Unless you use motion controls, you won’t actually get access to all of Mario’s moves, including the incredibly useful spin and targeted throws. So if you’re wanting to use a Pro pad or simply just play Super Mario Odyssey on the move, you’re going to find yourself restricted. Also, if you’re going full motion control, you can enlist a buddy to control Cappy in co-op mode. It’s definitely not the best way to play, but it’s a great option for families looking to get in on the Odyssey action together. Thankfully the gripes are so small that it’s easy to say Odyssey is the most glorious of Mario’s adventures to date. And not to mention adorable. Have you seen all of his outfits? Nintendo’s ability to jam secrets and side-quests into every pixel continues to astonish and means I’ll be playing Super Mario Odyssey for many Moons to come. – Sam Loveridge

EuroGamer (Essential):

Super Mario Odyssey has been put together with such generous abandon that you do wonder if quality can help but give way to quantity. Maybe it does, a little. Sometimes you will come across an idea that strikes you as ordinary, that you might have seen before somewhere else, or that hasn’t been polished to the jewel-like perfection it might have attained in Super Mario Galaxy, say. But that is only true by the standards of other Mario games, and neither is it entirely a bad thing. When designers have flawlessness as their goal, the path leads through diminishing returns to something as gorgeous yet disappointingly sane – almost sensible – as Super Mario 3D World. Mario’s makers really needed to let their hair down like this. Besides, there is nothing like a new Super Mario to remind you that there is no other studio that can make games like this. Jump on a tomato in the Luncheon Kingdom and watch how it splats out into a sizzling hot pool of sauce; ride a Jaxi, a stone steed as fast as a rocket, and watch the way it scrabbles frantically at the ground as you try to rein in its boundless speed. Then release it – whee! The happy revelry that has gone into the making of this nonsensical world is infectious, while the return to the open design of Super Mario 64 has freed all that gleeful energy in a sloppily explosive burst. To many people, Mario is video games. To play Super Mario Odyssey is to remember why that is. – Oli Welsh

