Nintendo E3 2018 Trailers: ‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’, ‘Super Mario Party’ and More

0

Nintendo just closed its E3 2018 presentation today and the clear winner of the event are fans of the Super Smash Bros. fighting game franchise. A huge chunk of the press conference was dedicated to the newest installment, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which features so many playable characters, new moves, and tweaks to existing fighting controls that Nintendo needed 25 minutes just to cover the bare minimum. We’ve provided that overview for you below along with a bunch of other trailers from today’s event.

Some of the following trailers feature Nintendo Switch exclusives while others are more like announcements for popular titles coming to the versatile and original gaming platform. Video games in the former category include the aforementioned Smash title along with Super Mario Party while games like Dragon Ball FighterZ, Fortnite, and Hollow Knight will be making their jump to the Switch. Of course, there’s also the highly anticipated Pokemon games, but we’ll have a breakdown of those new titles in another write-up.

Nintendo got to close out E3, but it’s difficult to say whether or not it stood up to the competition. Be sure to let us know your thoughts on E3 2018 in the comments.

Check it out below, followed by more trailers from Nintendo’s E3 2018 presentation:

Introducing the newest and most expansive Super Smash Bros. ever! Super Smash Bros. Ultimate arrives December 7, 2018.

More trailers follow below, but to get all caught up on everything from E3 2018, check out our most recent write-ups: