Get the ‘Super Troopers 2’ Blu-ray at Comic-Con and Receive an Exclusive Cracklin’ Bacon Poster

Super Troopers 2 is about to hit DVD and Blu-ray, but the marketing machine isn’t slowing down. The comedy sequel will have a presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with our own Steve Weintraub hosting the panel for the film on Saturday, July 21st at 1:30pm at the Horton Grand Theatre. Here’s the official description for the panel:
Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske discuss the fan-funded film phenomenon Super Troopers 2. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and a first look at hilarious deleted scenes from the all-new Blu-ray with moderator Steve Weintraub (Collider.com). Entry to each Horton Grand Theatre panel requires a separate ticket and a Comic-Con badge.
But that’s not all the Super Troopers 2 madness that will be going down at Comic-Con. If you choose to wait and pick up your Super Troopers 2 Blu-ray at the Fox Fanfare Booth (#4229), you’ll receive an exclusive Cracklin’ Bacon poster with purchase. Also, you may want to try and time things out to see if you get your Blu-ray and/or your poster signed since the Broken Lizard gang will be signing at the Fox Fanfare Booth on Saturday, July 21 from 9:45-10:30am.
So if you’re a die-hard fan of Super Troopers and/or Super Troopers 2, and you’re going to be at Comic-Con, you won’t want to miss these events! Check out the special edition Cracklin’ Bacon poster below.
Here’s the official synopsis for Super Troopers 2:
Everyone’s favorite law enforcement team is back by popular demand with the long anticipated follow up to the cult comedy classic…SUPER TROOPERS. When an international border dispute arises between the U.S. and Canada, the Super Troopers- Mac, Thorny, Foster, Rabbit and Farva, are called in to set up a new Highway Patrol station in the disputed area. Unconventional police work follows, and the result is…SUPER TROOPERS 2.