Get the ‘Super Troopers 2’ Blu-ray at Comic-Con and Receive an Exclusive Cracklin’ Bacon Poster

0

Super Troopers 2 is about to hit DVD and Blu-ray, but the marketing machine isn’t slowing down. The comedy sequel will have a presence at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con with our own Steve Weintraub hosting the panel for the film on Saturday, July 21st at 1:30pm at the Horton Grand Theatre. Here’s the official description for the panel:

Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske discuss the fan-funded film phenomenon Super Troopers 2. Get a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film and a first look at hilarious deleted scenes from the all-new Blu-ray with moderator Steve Weintraub (Collider.com). Entry to each Horton Grand Theatre panel requires a separate ticket and a Comic-Con badge.

But that’s not all the Super Troopers 2 madness that will be going down at Comic-Con. If you choose to wait and pick up your Super Troopers 2 Blu-ray at the Fox Fanfare Booth (#4229), you’ll receive an exclusive Cracklin’ Bacon poster with purchase. Also, you may want to try and time things out to see if you get your Blu-ray and/or your poster signed since the Broken Lizard gang will be signing at the Fox Fanfare Booth on Saturday, July 21 from 9:45-10:30am.

So if you’re a die-hard fan of Super Troopers and/or Super Troopers 2, and you’re going to be at Comic-Con, you won’t want to miss these events! Check out the special edition Cracklin’ Bacon poster below.

Here’s the official synopsis for Super Troopers 2: