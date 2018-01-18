The Full-Length ‘Super Troopers 2’ Trailer is Chock-Full of Shenanigans

0

Get ready to chug a whole lot of maple syrup, because the Super Troopers are back and they’re headed to Canada. Seventeen years after Super Troopers unleashed full-force goofiness and the Meow game on the world, the gang is back together for even more shenanigans in Super Troopers 2. We got a glimpse at the sequel in the red-band teaser, but Focus Features has released the official full-length trailer and it’s got all the foul-mouthed silliness you could hope for in a Broken Lizard film.

The sequel reunites the whole squad; Thorny (Jay Chandrasekhar), Foster (Paul Soter), Mac (Steve Lemme), Rabbit (Erik Stolhanske), and Farva (Kevin Heffernan) are all back for more antics, along with Captain John O’Hagen (Brian Cox) and Officer Ursula Hanson (Marisa Coughlan). The Indiegogo-funded sequel finds the troopers in the midst of a border dispute between Canada and the U.S., putting the Highway Patrol team on duty north of the border where cultures clash and moose-fucking jokes ensue.

Directed by Chandrasekhar from a script by the Broken Lizard team, Super Troopers 2 also stars Linda Carter, Rob Lowe, Fred Savage, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Will Sasso, Tyler Labine, and Hayes MacArthur. The film arrives in theaters on April 20, naturally. Check out the first full-length trailer below.

Here’s the official synopsis: