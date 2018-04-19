15 Things to Know About ‘Super Troopers 2′

0

It’s been an awfully long road to get to Super Troopers 2. The original film hit theaters in 2001, scoring a decent box office and a handful of middling reviews – but over the years has persevered to become one of the defining stoner classics for Generation Y and beyond. Fast forward to 2018, the year that the comedy crew otherwise known as Broken Lizard will finally bring their beloved state troopers back to the big screen thanks to a record-breaking Indiegogo campaign and more than nine years of creative focus – they spoke to us at length about the project over three years ago – Super Troopers 2 is finally hitting theaters on the poetically perfect April 20th (that’s 4/20 to you squares).

Over a year ago, Collider was invited to the set to chat with the entire Broken Lizard team (Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan, Steve Lemme, Paul Soter, and Erik Stolhanske) and watch them at work on the sequel. You can read interviews with writer/director Chandrasakhar here and an interview with the newest member of the Super Troopers 2 family Rob Lowe here, but before you do, here’s everything we learned on the set:

Back in March of 2015, Broken Lizard launched an Indiegogo campaign to raise $2 Million to produce the sequel – in 24 hours, they had already surpassed their goal.