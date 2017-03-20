‘Supergirl’ Boss Talks Kara and Mon-El’s Troubles and ‘The Flash’ Crossover

0

At this year’s PaleyFest, which connects fans with the cast and creators of their favorite TV shows through panel presentations, our own Christina Radish was able to catch up with producer Andrew Kreisberg before the panel about some of what is to come on Supergirl. In tonight’s “Star Crossed,” Kara (Melissa Benoist) finds out that Mon-El (Chris Wood) is actually a prince of Daxam, not the bodyguard of a prince as he had told Kara previously. When he parents arrive (played by Teri Hatcher and Kevin Sorbo), the new couple are forced to confront some uncomfortable realities about their relationship in the wake of these revelations.

As we’ve seen in the past, Kara doesn’t usually respond very well to people keeping things from her, and Kreisberg confirmed that the same will be true when it comes to Mon-El’s secret:

It’s interesting because we talked a lot about it. If Mon-El were here, he’s say, “It’s not like I killed somebody!” But Kara holds herself and other people to a high standard, and that lie really hit her. That’s what’s so great about the musical episode. Barry and Kara find themselves at the lowest points in their relationships, and the musical gives them the chance to examine that and decide how they want to go forward.

But for fans who might be worried if this will tear Kara and Mon-El apart, Kreisberg also has reassured us that any clarity Kara gets from the musical crossover with The Flash won’t be a hindrance to her budding romance — even despite having to deal with Mon-El’s Daxamite family (and we know that the two have clashed over family issues before):

It’s complicated. We love Mon-El and we love Chris Wood. The chemistry between Chris and Melissa, on screen, is amazing. We think they’re such a great couple. Whatever is coming down the pike, they’re gonna face it together.

For “Karamel” fans (of which I am most certainly one), this is great news.

Supergirl airs Monday nights on The CW, and Kara will also be joining Barry Allen in the musical crossover “Duet” on Tuesday night.