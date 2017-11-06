‘Supergirl’ Casts Its Brainiac, But the DC Comics Character Comes with a Twist

0

Season 3 of The CW’s Supergirl is well underway, but a big DC Comics character has yet to make his debut. That’ll change in a few weeks after the multi-show crossover wraps later this month. The character in question? The half-computer, half-organic being with a beyond-genius intellect known as Brainiac. But don’t expect the Brainiac you might know as one of Superman’s many, many archenemies; The CW’s version will come with a twist.

As TV Line reports, the entity known as Brainiac 5 is headed to Supergirl later this season and the super-smart superpower will be played by Jesse Rath (Defiance). He’ll make his debut in the tenth episode of this season, “Legion of Super-Heroes”, when the title team travels to National City from their home in the 31st Century. That team will help Supergirl and the DEO battle Reign (Odette Annable), who has yet to assume her full villainous form on the show. Now while this version of Brainiac will be more helpful than harmful, DC Comics fans know that the character and Supergirl have had more than a chaste crime-fighting relationship in the past.

Co-showrunner Andrew Kreisberg previously told TV Line that the character’s arrival will come with some emotional baggage for the show:

“Someone down the road will like Kara a lot, which will be a lot of fun.”

And comics fans who are clued into this episode’s title will note that Mon-El (Chris Wood) has had a bit to do with the Legion in the past. In other words, be on the lookout for what may turn out to be an intergalactic love triangle. (And fans of Supergirl will remember that Indigo, a character with ties to Brainiac that was played by guest star Laura Vandervoort, previously appeared on the show in Season 1. We’ll see if that factors into the story at all going forward.)

