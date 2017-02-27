‘Supergirl': Chyler Leigh and EP Andrew Kreisberg Tease “Homecoming,” Family Fallout

0

Through a series of events that transpire in the early parts of “Homecoming,” the new episode of Supergirl airing on The CW on February 27, Jeremiah Danvers (played by classic Superman Dean Cain) is back among his family and former allies at the DEO — and there may be a lot more to that than meets the eye. His return first raises suspicion from Mon-El (Chris Wood), but others seem to think there’s nothing amiss.

This disagreement causes some conflict between the Danvers sisters, Alex (Chyler Leigh) and Kara a.k.a. Supergirl (Melissa Benoist). At a recent Q&A hosted by The CW, Chyler Leigh spoke about this situation from her character’s perspective.

“Alex so wholeheartedly wants to believe that he’s absolutely right and that everybody should just jump in and trust him, no questions asked, just from the standpoint of being a daughter and not having seen him in so long.”

Leigh said when explaining Alex’s mindset when approaching Jeremiah’s return:

“It’s just when you really have to strip the emotion out of it and say, ‘Okay, we need to vet this out fully and figure out what’s really going on,’ then it creates some friction and tension, especially between Kara and Alex just trying to navigate the road of figuring out what to do now and where they are now.”

Performing conflict against her on-screen sister and real-life good friend is difficult for Leigh, however: “It’s really hard,” she admits. “It’s really hard! Always afterwards when we’re done with the scene, I’m like, ‘I’m really sorry that I yelled at you.’ It’s just strange but I love her so much.”

Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg, who also attended the Q&A, has seen this bond first hand. “Chyler and Melissa love each other so much that they’re not worried about fights or people swinging guns or explosions. They get worried about the scenes where they have to fight with each other,” he laughed.

Beyond Alex, Kara’s strongest relationship in the series is currently the one that she shares with Mon-El — and although the pairing that the fans have dubbed ‘Karamel’ has some tension, Kreisberg sees that as “part of their happiness.” He explained:

“It’s sort of where they live. We love those banter-y scenes between them, where they have this sort of Sam and Diane or David and Maddie from Moonlighting kind of dynamic between them. For us, what was so much fun about this episode is usually Mon-El is in the wrong and it’s an episode about Mon-El learning to be a better hero, and in this episode, ironically, it’s like [the others] are so close to the problem emotionally that they can’t see it, so Mon-El is actually the one who’s the most clear-eyed, which was an interesting perspective to put him in.”

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8PM ET/PT on The CW.