‘Supergirl': The ‘Flash’ Musical Crossover Will Come at a “Pivotal” Moment for Both Series

0

At the CW session today during the Television Critics Press Tour in Pasadena, producers from The Flash, Arrow, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow were on hand to talk about the digital VFX of all of those shows (which really is amazing considering all they accomplish on a weekly basis). Afterwards, Flash and Supergirl executive producer Andrew Kreisberg spoke to us and a few other journalists about what we can expect from the rest of Supergirl this season, starting with two villains who will be returning:

“Kara is still facing CADMUS, and there will a couple of returning villains. Livewire is coming back, Parasite is coming back, so we have a couple of classic DC comics characters. I think a lot of the pull of the next episodes is the mystery of Mon-El and what is he hiding, and who are these people who are tracking him. And that coincides with the two of them growing closer, and seeing where that relationship goes.”

Kreisberg also spoke about his excitement over the musical episodes, which will start on Supergirl and be resolved on The Flash. Though the shows have dabbled with using the vocal talents of its cast in the past (Barry sang karaoke, Joe was a singer in Earth-2), and Melissa is known to sing between takes on set, he’s looking forward to bringing all of that to viewers as a full episode, stressing that the primary goal of all four of these superhero shows is to entertain. However, the musical episodes will also factor into the mythology of the Arrowverse:

“What I love about it, like with what Joss Whedon would do with ‘Hush’ or ‘The Body,’ where he would have these very special episodes but they were still intrinsic to the storytelling that was going on, is when we get to the musical episode both Barry and Kara will find themselves at pivotal crossroads on their respective series, and the experience of going through the musical will have a great impact on the series moving forward.”

It was also confirmed that Music Meister will be the primary villain of those episodes, but as far as the songs being used, the writers are still figuring out if they want to use covers, commission originals, or do some combination.

Finally, I’ve been thinking a lot recently about Supergirl‘s light tone and some of the theories our own Dave Trumbore postulated about whether or not the show would broach the Death of Superman storyline. Would it be too dark for the show to handle? When I brought this up with Kreisberg, he said that since the DC movieverse just handled that arc, it’s not something they plan to tackle any time soon.

“It’s not that we’ve been told we couldn’t do that, but it feels like it’s territory that’s being trod on […] I don’t know what the future holds for DC movies, only what’s happened, but we try to avoid things that are already out there. We have such an amazing cast on Supergirl they can handle just about anything, but the darker tones sometimes work a lot better once you’ve got a few years under your belt, and you really do care about these people. So when things do take more of a darker twist it feels a little more earned, it’s not just about torturing your characters. So I think the tone of Supergirl will stay consistent throughout this season, and we’ll see what happens in the future.”

We’ll be continuing to bring you coverage from this year’s TCA press tour all week, and catch up on the rest of our CW coverage here. Supergirl returns Monday, January 23rd.