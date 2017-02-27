‘Supergirl': Chyler Leigh and Andrew Kreisberg Explain Alex’s Choice, Future Friction

0

[Note: SPOILERS for the Supergirl episode “Homecoming” are discussed below]

In the Supergirl Season 2 episode “Homecoming,” Alex Danvers (Chyler Leigh) makes a tough choice by letting her father Jeremiah (Dean Cain) go rather than taking him in — an act which would have possibly required shooting him.

The question of where Alex’s loyalties lie will continue to be part of a major conflict in the March 6th episode “Exodus,” as “battle lines are drawn” and there is no one who is completely right in the situation. Executive Producer Andrew Kreisberg said in a Q&A following a CW-hosted screening of “Homecoming” last week that,

“What I love about [“Homecoming”] and the next episode is no one’s really wrong, in a way, and everyone is doing it because they love each other. Even Jeremiah. Everyone is doing what they’re doing out of a sense of love and to keep the people that they love safe. That’s why Mon-El did what he did, that’s why Kara does what she did, and why Alex does what she does.”

He continued,

“To me, that’s the most interesting stuff. I loved getting to these episodes because it’s the best kind of dramatic conflict where everybody’s right and everybody’s wrong and everyone’s doing what they’re doing because they care about each other… and you can only do that if you’ve done two years’ worth of table setting: setting up these characters, setting up the J’onzz and Alex and Kara dynamic, and setting up this long road, with [relationships] getting deeper and deeper and closer and closer so that you can pay all this stuff off by having it come to a head in an episode.”

Chyler Leigh said of Alex’s feelings for her father that, “It stays. It maintains,” which will surely cause more drama on the show. She assured us that,

”It’s like any kind of parent/child relationship, especially because they’ve been apart for so long and Alex wholeheartedly wants to believe in one particular thing, and just like really believe that everything is pure and good on his behalf and once you start to see how deep the rabbit hole goes, and where his loyalties lie in one way or another… it’s heavy. It’s definitely very emotional, very heavy.”

Beyond the ramifications on character relationships, “Homecoming” ended with the sight of a giant alien-looking ship. What is going on there? “It’s a shimmy on Lillian’s desire to rid the Earth of aliens, and it’s an interesting debate in the next episode between Jeremiah and Alex, if his plan is any more humane,” Kreisberg explained. “Some of the talking points in the episode I think are reflective of the current debate in our world about dealing with immigrants, which we were very conscious of, and wanted to speak to that.”

That next episode, “Exodus,” will also include Alex and Maggie “going rogue” and the first appearance of Dean Cain’s Lois & Clark co-star Teri Hatcher‘s mysterious villain character.

Supergirl airs Mondays at 8PM ET/PT on The CW.