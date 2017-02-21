‘Supergirl’s “Homecoming” Trailer Teases the Divisive Return of Dean Cain’s Jeremiah

0

After a crazy episode featuring Mr. Mxyzptlk, it looks like Supergirl is digging into family drama next week with “Homecoming,” which sees the return of Dean Cain as Jeremiah Danvers. Though Jeremiah appeared to have perished in Season 1 while on the hunt for J’onn J’onnz (David Harewood) — sacrificing himself to stop Hank Henshaw — we have seen him since, most recently when Kara (Melissa Benoist) and Mon-El (Chris Wood) were being held by Cadmus. Though Jeremiah helped them out so they could escape, he curiously chose to stay behind.

In “Homecoming,” Jeremiah is rescued from Cadmus, which should be a joyous thing. But Mon-El has suspicions about him and why he didn’t leave with them before. This appears to drive a wedge within the team, and it likely isn’t helped by the fact that Supergirl & Co. just faced the “who is the real person who is the dopppleganger foe” storyline just a few episodes ago.

Check out the new trailer below:

As we see in the trailer, Jeremiah explains that Cadmus tried to break him, but he persevered. So why did he stay behind? Looks like Winn (Jeremy Jordon) has also found some evidence that Jeremiah might not be all that he says. And from that, it seems like Kara might be inclined to believe them over her adopted father and her sister, as Alex (Chyler Leigh) challenges her, “you’re either part of the family or you’re not.” Drama!

Supergirl airs Monday nights on The CW