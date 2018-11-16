‘Supergirl’ Finds Its Lex Luthor in Emmy-Winner Jon Cryer

0

Lex Luthor has long been teased on The CW’s Supergirl, a series that has embraced the Luthor family in various ways but has yet to feature the iconic villain in the flesh. That’s about to change. As The CW just announced, Emmy award-winning actor Jon Cryer (Two and a Half Men) has been cast as Lex Luthor in Supergirl in a recurring role. He’ll first appear in the as of yet untitled Episode 415, which will arrive in 2019 after The CW’s Elseworlds crossover.

Cryer, who recently wrapped production on writer-director Jason Orley‘s feature film Big Time Adolescence opposite Pete Davidson, is best known for his award-winning role on CBS’ Two and a Half Men opposite Charlie Sheen and Angus T. Jones. This isn’t his first brush with the DC Comics universe, however, since he’s also voiced Felix Faust in animated form in Justice League Action. (Oh and yeah he played a Luthor in Superman IV in the Donnerverse.) Now, he’ll get to step into the (sure to be expensive) shoes of one of comics’ alll-time great villains.

Supergirl executive producers Robert Rovner and Jessica Queller said in a statement:

“We are enormous fans of Jon Cryer, and he was instantly our dream actor to play the iconic role of Lex Luthor. Jon is a super-talent, and the fact that he played Lenny Luthor in Superman IV brings an added layer of legacy to his casting. We’re beyond thrilled to welcome Jon to the Supergirl family.”

When we previously announced that the character Lex Luthor would return to National City, Rovner and Queller said:

“We’re beyond excited to introduce iconic villain, Lex Luthor, to Supergirl and to weave him into our story this season. We’ve talked about having Lex on the show since it’s inception and we’re excited to have him finally arrive. We can’t wait for him to shake things up in National City and watch him go toe to toe with not only Supergirl, but his sister Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath).”

Cryer will arrive in style on The CW in 2019.