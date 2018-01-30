‘Supergirl’: Let’s Talk about That Lexosuit

0

If you’re all caught up on Supergirl, then this article is for you since we’re going to chat about the show’s coolest moment from the recent episode, “For Good.” (If you’re not, scram. Come back when you’re ready to talk!) No, it wasn’t the brief scene where Lena Luthor (Katie McGrath) got poisoned by her spiked cup of morning coffee, though that scene did have me calling on lessons learned in Harry Potter‘s Advanced Potions class and hoping someone had a bezoar on hand. And no, we’re not talking about Winn Schott’s weird obsession with keeping tabs on Superman or Jimmy Olsen keeping his Parkour skills super-sharp. We’re speaking, of course, about Lillian Luthor (Brenda Strong) and her supevillain tech, the Lexosuit.

This came out of nowhere, didn’t it? Kind of like the Luthor family matriarch herself. The mother/daughter dynamic between Lena and Lillian has long been a testy one in Supergirl. Lillian keeps pushing Lena to be as bad as she can be, but Lena, buoyed by the ever-optimistic Kara, is walking the straight-and-narrow (mostly) and seems content with running a mini media empire. So when Lillian’s prodding doesn’t force her daughter’s hand in killing the uber villainous Morgan Edge (Adrian Pasdar), Mama Luthor takes things into her own suddenly mechanized hands by donning a war-machine exo-suit.

This was bonkers. I mean, outta nowhere BAM, Lillian’s in an exo-suit, or as Winn excitedly dubbed it, a Lexosuit. Why is that? Because Lex Luthor, though he’s occasionally referenced but never shown on Supergirl, was the original pilot of this very bulky, very anti-Kryptonian armor. He used it whenever he had to go toe to toe with Superman himself. This version clearly focuses on Earth-based tech with a little bit of Kryptonian weaponry thrown in, unlike the earliest instance of DC Comics’ LexCorps BattleSuit which saw the supervillain obtain the tech from an alien planet. Later versions saw Lex constructing a war-suit on the hell planet Apokolips and even obtaining a suit of Kryptonian power armor, but I actually prefer this relatively more realistic depiction.

As you can see, the Kryptonian-powered weaponry is enough to knock Supergirl back and put Lillian on almost equal footing against the superhero. But add in Mon-El–and a compromised drone–and Lillian found herself outmatched, Lexosuit or no Lexosuit. Supergirl‘s take on the armor was briefly revealed back in the Season 2, Episode 12 hour “Luthors”, but this is the first time it’s been put into action. Not a great first outing for Lillian, but a super-cool nod for the fans.

Be sure to let us know your thoughts in the comments and let’s hope we see Lexosuit 2.0 in the future!