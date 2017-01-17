Watch Midseason Trailers for ‘Supergirl’, ‘The Flash’, and ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’

Now that 2017 is here in earnest, we’re only a few short days away from the return of some of the best programming on television: The CW’s superhero series! Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return to form the network’s solid lineup of DC Comics superhero adventures, but since it’s been a few weeks since their last episode, we’ve gathered the midseason premiere trailers together as a nice refresher. Also, there’s a bit of a shakeup in the schedule this year, so we’ve provided it below as a reminder. And keep an eye out for our recaps when your favorite superhero shows return next week!
Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the return of The CW’s superhero series:
- Supergirl – Monday, January 23rd at 8pm
- The Flash - Tuesday, January 24th at 8pm
- DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, January 24th at 9pm
- Arrow – Wednesday, January 25th at 8pm
Check out the midseason premieres and their synopses for each series below. We previously brought you the trailer for Arrow, but since it’s quite spoilery, you might want to skip that one. Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t caught up with each of the shows!
Supergirl: “Supergirl Lives”
Kara (Melissa Benoist) is moved by the story of a missing woman named Izzy (guest star Harley Quinn Smith) and decides to investigate despite Snapper Carr’s (guest star Ian Gomez) order to leave it alone. Kara takes Mon-El (Chris Wood) with her to the last place Izzy was seen and the duo find themselves thrust through a portal to another planet, Slaver’s Moon, where the downtrodden are sold as slaves. The leader of the trafficking ring is none other than Roulette (guest star Dichen Lachman). To make matters worse, Slaver’s Moon has a red sun, which means Kara and Mon-El are stripped of their powers and stuck on the planet with no way home. Meanwhile, back on Earth, Alex (Chyler Leigh) blames herself for Kara’s disappearance, fearing she’s become too focused on her new relationship with Maggie (guest star Floriana Lima) and too complacent in watching out for her sister. Kevin Smith directed the episode with story by Andrew Kreisberg and teleplay by Eric Carrasco & Jess Kardos