Watch Midseason Trailers for ‘Supergirl’, ‘The Flash’, and ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’

Now that 2017 is here in earnest, we’re only a few short days away from the return of some of the best programming on television: The CW’s superhero series! Supergirl, The Flash, Arrow, and DC’s Legends of Tomorrow return to form the network’s solid lineup of DC Comics superhero adventures, but since it’s been a few weeks since their last episode, we’ve gathered the midseason premiere trailers together as a nice refresher. Also, there’s a bit of a shakeup in the schedule this year, so we’ve provided it below as a reminder. And keep an eye out for our recaps when your favorite superhero shows return next week!

Here’s a look at the upcoming schedule for the return of The CW’s superhero series:

Supergirl – Monday, January 23rd at 8pm

The Flash - Tuesday, January 24th at 8pm

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Tuesday, January 24th at 9pm

Arrow – Wednesday, January 25th at 8pm

Check out the midseason premieres and their synopses for each series below. We previously brought you the trailer for Arrow, but since it’s quite spoilery, you might want to skip that one. Spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t caught up with each of the shows!

Supergirl: “Supergirl Lives”