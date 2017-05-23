The Super-Empowered ‘Supergirl’ Season 2 Finale Teased a Season 3 Villain

0

Spoilers ahead for folks who haven’t watched the Supergirl Season 2 finale yet.

For Supergirl, the move from CBS to The CW has been a healthy one, like moving on from a relationship in which you’re misunderstood and unappreciated, to one in which you’re supported and allowed to flourish. The CW and its viewership are a perfect match for Supergirl‘s empowering message, the story of Kara Zor-El, and the strength and heart that Melissa Benoist brings to the role. Everything Supergirl has been building to this season was on display in the epic Season 2 finale, from the knock-down, drag-out fight (and victory) over a fully powered up Superman, to the heartbreaking conclusion that (temporarily?) broke up one of TV’s favorite power couples.

In addition to all the female empowerment on screen–expertly done, by the way; The CW knows its audience–there was one intriguing tease for fans of DC Comics in the final moments of the season’s closer. It featured yet another alien baby being shipped off into the void of space after a planetary explosion and sent on its way to Earth. But where Superman and Supergirl (and even Mon-El) used their powers for good, this new arrival will undoubtedly be on the antagonistic side of things as the Season 3 villain.

But before we get into the explanation, let’s take a look at that awesome bit of cross-promotional advertising for Warner Bros. Wonder Woman featured during the finale, now with a few seconds of additional footage:

Time to up your boot game! Supergirl meets up with a few familiar faces to discuss footwear in this fun new “Wonder Woman” promo that aired during the Supergirl season finale. WONDER WOMAN is in theaters June 2, 2017.

Wonder Woman wasn’t the only DC Comics character referenced in this hour, however. After all of the alien invasion hostilities and relationship drama were resolved (through a combination of lead poisoning and launching Kara’s boyfriend into space for the longest-distance relationship ever), a final tease pulled back the curtain on next season’s villain.

35 years ago, during the destructive event that tore the planet Krypton asunder, the infant Kal-El was launched into space to eventually land on Earth and become Superman. At the same time, his older cousin Kara was also launched into space, but she got a little sidetracked on the way and ended up landing on Earth well after her cousin had already established himself as a solid superhero. Kara followed in his footsteps as Supergirl, which is the story you know so far.

However, it seems that a sect of very creepy and very obviously evil humanoid creatures (you can tell from the demonic-looking skull icon on their building and spaceship) have baby-launching designs of their own. As the planet crumbles around them, one of the women bites her own finger to draw blood, using it to feed an unseen infant wrapped up in a black blanket. Placing the swaddled babe/monster in a spaceship, they portend that “it” will flourish on Earth, where it will reign.

Now originally I thought that this was teasing the arrival of Doomsday, a creation of genetic research experiments from mad Kryptonian scientists. That would have added some strength to my argument that The CW might be lining up a “Death of Superman” run. However, that final word, “reign”, will likely play a part in the upcoming season. Could be a nod to the “Reign of the Supermen” or even the “Reign of Doomsday”? Possibly, but not likely. More likely than not, we’ll be seeing the arrival of DC Comics’ Reign, a mysterious and relatively recent addition to comic books’ lore.

Created by Michael Green, Mike Johnson, and Mahmud Asrar for her debut back in 2012 in “Supergirl” Vol. 6 #5, Reign made herself known to Supergirl in a rather bold fashion. Claiming to be one of the Worldkillers, a race of conquerors who are mysteriously tied to Krypton, she happened upon Supergirl while both of them were investigating just what actually happened to their home planet. But with Earth playing host to so many Kryptonians over the years, Reign also assumed that the living planet holds some secrets from her dead world. She also wanted Supergirl to join her as a fellow conqueror in order to rule Earth. That ambition did not work out to well for the not-so-dearly departed Rhea of Daxam this season…

Will Reign arrive in National City in Season 3 of Supergirl in order to antagonize the Woman of Tomorrow? It sure seems that way! We’ll update with confirmation once we receive it, but in the meantime, feel free to share your thoughts below!