‘Supergirl’ Season Finale Trailer Teases an All-Out Brawl to Decide Earth’s Fate

0

Some spoilers ahead for folks who aren’t caught up with Supergirl.

The most recent episode of The CW’s Supergirl featured some intense action sequences thanks to the Daxamite invasion of National City. However it’s looking like the Season 2 finale “Nevertheless, She Persisted” is going to focus the alien brawling on a more personal level, as teased by a new trailer.

At the end of the last episode, Kara (Melissa Benoist) found herself aboard the Daxamite flagship in an attempt to reason with Rhea (Teri Hatcher). Now that might not have been the best decision to begin with considering that Rhea had already iced her husband (Kevin Sorbo) when he refused to go along with her plans, but it was doubly bad for Supergirl when it was revealed that Superman is now fighting for the wrong side. Get a glimpse of how that will play out in next week’s finale.

Check out the Supergirl Season 2 finale trailer below:

Yeah so it looks like Supergirl will not only have to tangle with a (brainwashed?) Superman (Tyler Hoechlin), but ultimately the fate of the world will come down to a brawl between the Girl of Steel and Rhea herself. General Zod (Mark Gibbon) seems to be in the mix as well, but we’re gonna go ahead and guess that this scene is part of Supe’s presumed hallucination. Otherwise, that’s a pretty tall order for Kara to take on alone (unless Martian Manhunter snaps out of his own personal hell) and would be a weird sort of undermining of Rhea’s reign over her new world.

The Supergirl Season 2 finale, “Nevertheless, She Persisted”, will air next Monday, May 22nd at 8pm on The CW.

For more on Supergirl, take a look at some of our recent write-ups below: