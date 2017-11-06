‘Supergirl’: Chyler Leigh on the Emotional Fallout of “Damage” and What’s Next

0

Spoilers for the Season 3 episode “Damage” are below!

On the set of Supergirl in Vancouver (in the alien bar, no less) a dozen journalists and I were able to talk to the cast about a wide-range of topics including the advent of the Legion, the upcoming crossover, the rise of Reign and more (stay tuned!) But most pressingly, we wanted to talk to Chyler Leigh about the breakup of Alex and Maggie (Floriana Lima), which was such a painful but organic end to their relationship. As Leigh told us about “Damages,” (which was directed by Kevin Smith),

“It’s a heavy episode. I mean there’s no way around that, and just say what it is. It is a breakup. And honestly, in a lot of ways, it felt like a genuine breakup. I love Floriana to pieces. She’s amazing. What we were able to do together for the community, but also for just like our friendship and being able to establish such strong characters, that goes beyond how many episodes we do together, you know? I’m incredibly grateful for that. So tonight’s episode, yeah, it was heavy.”

To that end, the two actresses were actually separated from the rest of the cast with their table read. “Kevin [Smith] really liked to make sure that we do this really well,” Leigh said.

“And so, he took Flo and I aside, and we did the table read just with us and Andrew Kreisberg and Jessica Queller. We wanted to make sure that the words were right, but the intention was right and the heart behind was right. Either way, any way you roll the dice, it’s not going to be easy, and it’s something that everybody felt. Not only that, but Kevin also said he thought it would be really great – and I totally agreed – to all of the scenes in one day. So it was a hell of a day.”

The Sanvers breakup ultimately came out of an issue of actor availability, as Lima wouldn’t be able to stay on as a series regular. As far as whether or not Maggie could come back in the future, Leigh said: “It’s not like an absolute closure, because no one ever knows exactly what’s going to happen […] If [Lima] can come back, I know we would all love to have that happen. So if she’s available, that would be fantastic.” She continued,

“You had to approach [this relationship] with the same delicacy to sort of end this particular chapter in Alex’s life. It doesn’t mean that Alex isn’t still a lesbian. It doesn’t mean that Alex’s journey ends there. It means that this is a loss, but also a gain for herself and understanding who she is. And no relationship is ever going to be guaranteed. They’re a hell of a lot of hard work. And regardless, there’re ups and downs […] But with the ending of this particular place in their lives, they did come to an impasse. There are certain things that you’re either always going to want or you’re never going to want. In this case with kids, that’s a pretty big deal. It’s not getting a dog, it’s not getting a pet, it’s not fighting over what bird you want to have. This is a life-changing thing one way or another. When you have decisions like that, when you come across obstacles that are that big, you really have to choose what’s going to be best for you, individually. Alex would never wish anything but the absolute best for Maggie and vice versa. That’s really where, I think, you kind of see what is most heartbreaking about the ending of their relationship is how much they love each other and how much they want the best for each other. It’s not like you have this screaming, you’re throwing vases around the room. It’s like you really see that the intention there is to allow them to be their best selves no matter what. I feel like we did a really good job with that.”

The biggest question from here on out is, of course, how Alex will cope with the breakup. As Leigh told us, it won’t be something that is dealt with quickly or easily, but it does lead Kara and Alex to head back to Midvale in next week’s episode to get back to their roots and be with their mother, as they’ve both been in grief. Leigh explains: