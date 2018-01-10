‘Supergirl’ Mid-Season Premiere Trailer Calls in Brainiac-5 and the Legion of Superheroes

0

A new trailer for The CW’s upcoming mid-season premiere of Supergirl is here and … hold on … yeah, we can’t continue until we talk about the cruel and unusual treatment of Jesse Rath on this show. He’ll arrive as Querl Dox / Brainiac-5, a super-intelligent descendent of the original supervillain Brainiac, a member of this episode’s titular Legion of Superheroes, and even a love interest to Supergirl in the pages of DC Comics. But the manner of his arrival on the small screen might be the worst character translation since the show’s Red Tornado debacle.

Poor Rath. He suffered beneath pale-skin/white-hair make-up applications for years on Syfy’s Defiance, only to face the same treatment (plus a few LED lights slapped onto his forehead) as the normally green-skinned alien Braniac-5. Now I get that you can’t use green make-up for a green screen-heavy show (just ask James Gunn how easy it is to have multi-colored characters appearing against green and blue screens), but my Kryptonian gods, there has to be a better option than this. Okay, rant over.

Check out the trailer for the mid-season premiere of Supergirl below:

Supergirl remains in a dreamlike state after sustaining injuries from Reign, so Mon-El recruits Brainiac-5, a member of the Legion of Superheroes, to bring her back.

Am I overreacting when it comes to Brainiac-5 (who I honestly thought might look better in motion) or did The CW whiff big-time on this one? Let us know in the comments!

