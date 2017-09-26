‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Premiere Images Tease a New Threat to National City

0

From the looks of these first images of Supergirl‘s Season 3 premiere, “Girl of Steel,” the show is coming back hot! Not only do we already get an introduction to new villain Reign (Odette Annabel) who is a “Worldkiller” and thus an enemy to Supergirl, but there is a new threat to National City that Kara is already embroiled against. For her part, Kara is also looking to deal with the emotional fallout from having to send Mon-El out to space, and a few of the images suggest that we might be getting a dream sequence of some kind.

According to the episode’s official synopsis, there will also be some relationship drama between Alex and Maggie, because of course there is! (Well maybe not drama, but another hesitation on Alex’s part). But mostly I’m interested to see how Reign is set up to start this season, and also how Kara and Lena’s friendship develops.

I’ve been a little worried about this season, and hope it doesn’t follow in Arrow and The Flash‘s footsteps of getting too dark and not making some major story mistakes. You can do it, Kara! Break the curse!

Supergirl returns Monday, October 9th on The CW.