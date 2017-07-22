‘Supergirl’ Season 3 Trailer Teases Dark Days to Come for Kara Danvers

0

Guys, I’m worried. I think Supergirl is a great show, and Season 2 was a huge improvement over its first season (which was still not bad!) But there is a kind of curse forming on the CW when it comes to Season 3s. Arrow took a massive dive in its third season, and The Flash — after starting out fairly strong — also suffered from a major miscalculation in Season 3. With the Flash, the show became so dour and got too far away from its roots. Arrow has always been fairly dark, but Season 3 is when things started to get very shaky story-wise (something that Season 5 sought to rectify, and for the most part succeeded in doing).

So with that in mind … the first trailer for Supergirl Season 3 appears to be learning into its darkness. After sending Mon-El back to space, Kara is ready to put her humanity behind her, and it looks like Alex, Lena, and others might be in over their heads. I’m worried … can Supergirl break the CW Season 3 curse, or will it be its latest casualty? Check out the new trailer below:



The CW also announced a few casting updates at today’s panel, and more about the emerging threat from DC Worldkiller Reign (Odette Annable). As for the new cast members, a press release reveals:

Adrian Pasdar (Heroes, Colony, Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will play the charismatic capitalist Morgan Edge, a ruthless real estate developer who will stop at nothing to get what he wants (and what he feels he deserves). The DC villain’s big plans for National City instantly put him at odds with Supergirl and Lena Luthor.

Carl Lumbly (Alias, Southland, The Cure for Wellness) embodies the classic DC character M’yrnn J’onzz, the father of J’onn J’onnz, the Martian Manhunter (David Harewood). A pacifist religious leader on Mars, M’yrn pushes his son in unexpected ways. Actor Lumbly is no stranger to the J’onzz family, as he’s voiced the Martian Manhunter on the Justice League animated series.

Yael Grobglas (Jane the Virgin, Reign) portrays DC character Psi, a psychic villain who uses people’s own minds against them. Psi’s agenda puts her on Supergirl’s radar, and their meeting will affect the Girl of Steel in surprising ways.

Emma Tremblay (Elysium, The Judge, The Giver, Wayward Pines) plays Ruby, a smart, independently minded National City kid who’s fascinated by Supergirl and ends up in jeopardy because of it.

Supergirl returns for its third season Monday, October 9, at 8/7c on The CW.