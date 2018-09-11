New ‘Supergirl’ Trailer Gives a Glimpse of TV’s First Transgender Superhero

0

The CW has released a new trailer for Supergirl season 4, and in addition to that new badass biker-esque super suit and some funky-mouthed alien weirdness, we got our first glimpse of Nicole Maines as Nia Nal. The character, a newly-hired reporter at CatCo, is destined by the DC Gods to become Dreamer, a transition that will give us the first transgender superhero in TV history.

“Fear. No matter how much we believe in ourselves, that never really goes away,” Kara (Melissa Benoist) tells Nia in the trailer. “I think, ‘I’m not afraid of anything,’ but then something chases me back down the rabbit hole. But once we catch ourselves, we have to jump right back out there.”

Dreamer is a long-running character in DC Comics canon, first appearing in the pages of Adventure Comics #317 in 1988. When season 4 was first announced, Warner Bros. described the CW’s take on the character as “a soulful young transgender woman with a fierce drive to protect others…Nia’s journey this season means fulfilling her destiny as the superhero Dreamer (much like Kara came into her own as Supergirl).”

We also get the briefest of glimpses at newcomer Rhona Mitra (The Last Ship) as Mercy Graves. The character is a highly intriguing addition to the CW-verse, as Graves first appeared in Superman: The Animated Series as the personal bodyguard of Superman archenemy Lex Luthor. No word on what the bald baddie is up to in Supergirl, but we are getting a Smallville crossover of sorts. The trailer features a quick look at Sam Witwer—Smallville‘s Davis Bloome—who joins the series as the Agent Liberty. The golden-masked supervillain will sit at the head of the Children of Liberty, an anti-alien hate group.

Check out the trailer below. Supergirl returns to The CW for its fourth season on October 14.