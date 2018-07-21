‘Supergirl’ Season 4 Trailer Teases the Fallout from Kara’s Time Travel

0

Supergirl‘s uneven third season ended with some major reveals as well as some major questions (including a second, Russian Supergirl), which means that there are big changes to come in the upcoming season. We lost Winn, but we gained Brainiac. J’onn stepped down, but Alex stepped up. Mon-El has departed, but is it really forever? And what exactly is Lena up to now? The show’s EPs addressed some of this after the Season 3 finale, but there’s still so much that we have yet to learn … check out the new trailer below, which gives a glimpse of how some of that may play out (intensely!)

Supergirl returns Sundays this fall on The CW; check out the series synopsis below: