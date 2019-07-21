First ‘Supergirl’ Season 5 Trailer and Image Reveal Kara’s New Costume

0

Swooping down out of San Diego Comic-Con are the first looks at Supergirl season 5, which hits The CW on Sunday, October 6. A new trailer and image give some idea of the shadowy threat Kara Danvers (Melissa Benoist) will face this time around—smartphones, they’ll kill ya!—as well as a few new additions to the show.

For example: Pants! Kara has a sleek new supersuit this season that ditches the skirt for a more streamlined approach, the first major redesign for the character since season 1. “We’re beyond excited to update Supergirl’s iconic suit,” executive producers Jessica Queller and Robert Rovner said in a statement. “We think her new image is strong and powerful. We hope the fans are as excited about it as we are.”

There are also a few new faces in the main cast. Veronica Mars alum Julie Gonzalo has come aboard to play Andrea Rojas, who comic fans will recognize as the superpowered vigilante Acrata. A “polished businesswoman and heir to a Central American tech empire”, the character also usually comes equipped with an artifact that allows her to teleport. Gonzalo will make her Supergirl debut during the season 5 premiere.

Staz Nair, best known as the ultra-loyal Dothraki warrior Qhono on Game of Thrones, has joined the cast as original character William Dey, who will also first appear in the season 5 premiere. Direct from Warner Bros.: “On the surface, he’s a cynic and a sellout who looks down on Kara’s earnest idealism. Dey’s not interested in making friends, he just wants to get the story — but his ties to the criminal underworld could prove problematic.”

Check out the trailer and image below. Supergirl returns to The CW for season 5 on October 6. The series also stars Katie McGrath, Chyler Leigh, David Harewood, Jon Cryer, and Mehcad Brooks.