Heroes: Are Superhero Films Nearing a Saturation Point?

158th episode of Collider Heroes hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. Wednesday September 6, 2017:
- Are we headed towards a saturation point with superheroes?
- Top 5 Pull List
- Creator Spotlight: Slayer: Repentless Hardcover – Jon Schnepp Guiu Villanova
- Graphic Novel Suggestion: Batman: Year One HC by Frank Miller, David Mazzuchelli
- Minor Mutations:
- Suicide Squad 2 Delayed
- John Cena & Joshua Sasse on shortlist for Shazam
- Simon Kinberg says Xmen: Dark Phoenix, won’t be so intergalactic, but more grounded
- Spider-Man: Homecoming writers back for sequel: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers
- Misty Knight has bionic arm in Luke Cage Season 2