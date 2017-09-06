Heroes: Are Superhero Films Nearing a Saturation Point?

0

Welcome to the 158th episode of Collider Heroes hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Wednesday September 6, 2017:

Are we headed towards a saturation point with superheroes?

Top 5 Pull List

Creator Spotlight: Slayer: Repentless Hardcover – Jon Schnepp Guiu Villanova

Graphic Novel Suggestion: Batman: Year One HC by Frank Miller, David Mazzuchelli

Minor Mutations: