Heroes: Are Superhero Films Nearing a Saturation Point?

by      September 6, 2017

Welcome to the 158th episode of Collider Heroes hosted by Jon Schnepp, with Amy Dallen and Robert Meyer Burnett. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains on this Wednesday September 6, 2017:

  • Are we headed towards a saturation point with superheroes?
  • Top 5 Pull List
  • Graphic Novel Suggestion: Batman: Year One HC by Frank Miller, David Mazzuchelli
  • Minor Mutations:
  1. Suicide Squad 2 Delayed
  2. John Cena & Joshua Sasse on shortlist for Shazam
  3. Simon Kinberg says Xmen: Dark Phoenix, won’t be so intergalactic, but more grounded
  4. Spider-Man: Homecoming writers back for sequel: Chris McKenna, Erik Sommers
  5. Misty Knight has bionic arm in Luke Cage Season 2
shazam-image-3

Image via DC

 

