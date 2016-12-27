Last Week in Superhero News: New ‘Wonder Woman’ Image, ‘Justice League’ Cast Additions, and More

0

Welcome back to Collider’s “This Week in Superhero News”! The place to go to find the latest news of each week regarding the various superhero projects in movies, television, and other mediums. Trying to keep up with all of the superhero news that drop daily can be a daunting task, so we make it easier for you by compiling them in one place. The superhero news of this week includes a new image from Wonder Woman, cast additions in Justice League, Planet Hulk location confirmed for Thor: Ragnarok, new character posters from The LEGO Batman Movie, and the latest trailers for the midseason premieres of The Flash and Supergirl. Get caught up below.