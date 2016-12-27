More Collider
More from Complex

Last Week in Superhero News: New ‘Wonder Woman’ Image, ‘Justice League’ Cast Additions, and More

by      23 hours ago

0

superhero-movie-news-justice-league-cast

Welcome back to Collider’s “This Week in Superhero News”! The place to go to find the latest news of each week regarding the various superhero projects in movies, television, and other mediums. Trying to keep up with all of the superhero news that drop daily can be a daunting task, so we make it easier for you by compiling them in one place. The superhero news of this week includes a new image from Wonder Woman, cast additions in Justice League, Planet Hulk location confirmed for Thor: Ragnarok, new character posters from The LEGO Batman Movie, and the latest trailers for the midseason premieres of The Flash and Supergirl. Get caught up below.

Related Content
Previous Article
TV Talk: The Golden Remotes Awards 2016
Next Article
Adam’s Top 10 Films of 2016
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News