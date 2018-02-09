Movie Talk: We Announce Our Own All-Superhero Movie Oscar Nominations

0

On today’s Collider Movie Talk, Mark Ellis, Perri Nemiroff, Dennis Tzeng, and John Rocha take part in the first-ever Collider Superhero Movie Oscar nominations!

The panelists presents five nominees for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor, Best Supporting Actress, Best Director and Best Picture. After that they eliminate one of the five contenders in each of the categories and leave it to the viewers to vote on who or what film should take home the award.

Will Richard Donner‘s Superman get a nod? Can The Avengers win Best Picture? Should Joe and Anthony Russo take home Best Director for Captain America: Winter Soldier or Captain America: Civil War? Or is Christopher Nolan’s The Dark Knight a lock to take it all?