Superhero Cinemath: Who Won the Battle of the Box Office in 2017?

Fans can argue over just which superhero movie of 2017 is the best of the bunch, but if there’s one great leveler, it’s math. Yeah, I know, you’re still going to argue about sequels vs origin stories, solo outings vs team-ups, and Marvel vs DC regardless of the cold, hard facts presented before you, but at least you’ll have some surefire figures to back up your ironclad opinions and impressively bad takes.

We’re keeping things objective here in Superhero Cinemath by taking a look at the box office numbers for 2017’s superhero movie slate. What movies are we talking about? Well, Marvel had a hand in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Logan, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and Thor: Ragnarok, while DC Comics was in fine form with Wonder Woman, Justice League, and, don’t forget, The LEGO Batman Movie! Yes, Marvel has the edge in the number of movies released in theaters this year, but that’s a pretty weak category, don’t you think? Instead, Cinemath will be looking at box office performance across time and space, and the metric of audience retention. You might be surprised to find out which movies take certain categories, and which one walks away the big winner. (All numbers courtesy of Box Office Mojo.)

* Keep in mind that these are the most up-to-date figures possible at the time of posting. Since Thor: Ragnarok and Justice League are recent openers, some of the rankings may change over the next few weeks. They’ll be updated accordingly.

* All dollar figures are in millions.