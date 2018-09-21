Superhero Cinemath: Which Title Will Win the Box Office Battle of 2018?

0

The 2018 calendar will see a total of nine major superhero movie releases once it’s all said and done. As we head into the fall, we’ve already seen six of them. The remaining films include two of Sony’s Spider-verse offerings and Warner Bros.’ big DC picture for the year. Can any of them overcome the juggernauts that are the MCU’s two biggest efforts of the year? Time will tell, but for now, let’s check on on the box office status so far.

Disney/Marvel may be done for the year, but both Black Panther and Avengers: Infinity War have done significant heavy lifting at the box office already. A pair of family-friendly crowd-pleasers in Incredibles 2 and Teen Titans Go! To the Movies may surprise you with their box office performance, maybe not in raw cash tallies but in some other metrics. We’ll be looking at totals for the best opening day, best opening weekend, and best overall performance; we’ll also be factoring in domestic, international, and total amounts. One other metric that has less to do with money and more to do with audience enjoyment is the retention percentage, or how much of a movie’s audience it retained from one week to the next. Anything over 50% is a pretty good indication that audiences are willing to see a movie after opening weekend and that word of mouth is generally positive.

First, to get on the same page, here’s a reminder of the superhero movies that have already opened this year:

And here are the titles we’re currently waiting on:

We’ll be updating this article as the new movies come out throughout the fall, but you can get a good idea of how the Superhero Movies Box Office Race of 2018 stacks up right now!