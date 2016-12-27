Collider Heroes: Previewing the Biggest Superhero Movies and TV of 2017

0

Welcome to the 89th Episode of Collider’s Heroes, hosted by Jon Schnepp, with guests Robert Meyer Burnett, David Griffin, and Amy Dallen. We bring you the latest news about the World of Heroes and Villains! On this episode of Collider’s Heroes (Tuesday December 27th, 2016):

2016 is coming to a close and it was an incredible year for movies. More specifically, it was also a pretty great year for comic book movies. It seems that every year, more and more comic book movies are coming out. From the Marvel Cinematic Universe expanding its lore to the DC Expanded Universe, it’s truly a great time to be a fan of comic books and comic book movies. And now we get to 2017 and there are some really exciting films coming out. The Heroes crew take a look at all the comic book movies and more being released in 2017.

Here are the list of exciting comic book movies in 2017:

Lego Batman - February 20th

Logan – March 3rd

Ghost in the Shell – March 31st

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – May 5th

Wonder Woman – June 2nd

Spider-Man: Homecoming - July 7th

Valerian and City of a Thousand Planets – July 21st

Kingsman: The Golden Circle – October 6th

Thor: Ragnarok – November 3rd

Justice League – November 17th

The comic book genre has certainly invaded the cinema world but it also has been consumed by television. From Netflix to ABC, comic book shows have been incredible to watch and they bring a new meaning to superheroes and villains. The Heroes crew talk about their favorite and least favorite television shows:

Netflix

ABC

CW

Fox

FX

AMC