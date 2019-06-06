Superhero Shows of 2019 Ranked from Worst to Best

0

We are truly living in a golden age of superhero content.

Not only are big screen versions of our favorite characters breaking records at the box office, there are more options for those who love comic book-inspired stories on the small screen than ever before. And as the genre just keeps becoming more and more popular, everyone – from traditional networks to niche streaming platforms – wants in. Which means that, as viewers, we get to see an increasingly diverse array of properties adapted for our enjoyment.

Let’s be real: Did anyone ever think we’d see actual TV versions of Doom Patrol or Umbrella Academy? Or watch five different series build toward what seems as though it will be an epic small screen take on Crisis on Infinite Earths? Even as we bid goodbye to series like The Punisher and Gotham, exciting new properties like Batwoman and Watchmen wait on the horizon, alongside new seasons of many (many) others. And that’s not even counting the fact that the upcoming Disney+ service may well throw nearly a half dozen new Marvel series at us before the year’s over.

Sleep is for the weak, is what I’m saying.

Let’s check in on where we stand to date with superhero series in 2019, some of which are better than others, but almost all are worth your time.

A note: DC Universe’s latest superhero offering, Swamp Thing, is not yet on this list, as the series had yet to finish its first season when it was compiled. Stay tuned for our year-end update to see where it lands.

On with the show…