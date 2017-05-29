All of The Year’s Superhero TV Shows, Ranked

0

It’s that time again! If anything, this has truly been a season of surprises for the varying quality of the superhero series that we’ve witnessed. I can give you fair warning, this year’s list will be much different from our previous entry. While we have some stalwarts entries such as the Flash, Arrow, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. making a return, we also have some newer entries in the forms of Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and Legion to name a few. As was the case last year, we’ll be sticking to superhero fare (not just based on comics or supernatural series) so entries such as Preacher, Lucifer, and the Walking Dead will not be included.

Note: Because of the broadcast schedule, the “year” starts from this point last summer.