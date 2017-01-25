Movie Talk: Superman’s Larger Role in ‘Justice League’; Neil Blomkamp on ‘Alien 5’

-
On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 25th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:
- Zack Snyder says Superman plays a big part in Justice League
- Neill Blomkamp says his Alien 5 has ‘slim’ chance of happening
- AMC Rewind
- Krampus director Michael Dougherty confirmed to direct Godzilla 2
- Thomas Jane joins The Predator
- New trailer for Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword
- Terminator Conclusion
- Worst Oscar Nominated Films
- Twitter Questions