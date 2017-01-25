More Collider
More from Complex

Movie Talk: Superman’s Larger Role in ‘Justice League’; Neil Blomkamp on ‘Alien 5’

by      1 min ago

0

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

-

On this episode of Collider Movie Talk (January 25th, 2017) John Campea, Jeremy Jahns, Kristian Harloff, Jon Schnepp, Ashley Mova and Wendy Lee discuss the following:

  • Neill Blomkamp says his Alien 5 has ‘slim’ chance of happening
  • AMC Rewind
  • Worst Oscar Nominated Films
  • Twitter Questions
batman-v-superman-dawn-of-justice-henry-cavill-image

Image via Warner Bros.

Related Content
Previous Article
William Levy on Shooting the Craziest Stunt in ‘Resident Evil: The Final…
Tags

Around The Web
Now Trending

Latest News