‘Kong: Skull Island’ Director Pitched WB on a Live-Action ‘Superman: Red Son’ Movie

I’m not a big fan of Mark Millar’s comics, but I really like his limited series Superman: Red Son. The book is part of DC’s “Elseworlds” line, a series of “What If?” comics that take place out of continuity, but allow writers to imagine different scenarios for beloved characters. In the case of Red Son, the story envisions what would have happened if Kal-El had crash-landed in the middle of the USSR rather than a small town in Kansas. It’s a good story about the values Superman represents and how those values were molded by his upbringing and surroundings rather than being something innate. The book also has a killer ending.

Jordan Vogt-Roberts, who recently directed Kong: Skull Island, revealed that he pitched Warner Bros. on a live-action adaptation of Red Son, but the studio decided to pass. For Millar’s part (because Millar will implode if all of his comics aren’t turned into movies), said he heard that the studio was pitching directors on Red Son, which was certainly news to Roberts (it’s worth noting that Roberts has helmed Warner’s third-highest grossing film of the year behind Wonder Woman and The LEGO Batman Movie; they probably like the guy).

This thread is giving me tangential pangs of what-could-have-been for the version of Red Son I pitched that will sadly never get made. Oy. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017 Did you hear WB pitching directors Red Son? Two diff pals in last 2 months. This truly is Putin’s America. — Mark Millar (@mrmarkmillar) June 27, 2017 Wait, really? Because I pitched it to them months ago and was told no. It’s the most punk rock thing the DCEU could do in my mind. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017

Whatever the case may be, Roberts points out that he thinks live-action superhero movies are ready to evolve past the point of interconnected universes and into alternate universes where audiences will understand that one-off movies have their place.

I think it’s necessary for the comic book movie as a whole to take a step beyond the shared universe by introducing one-off movies. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017 Closest thing yeah. But they were able to do it as it marked the end of Jackman’s run. I think a “main timeline” can exist with alt-stories. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017 When I was pitching Red Son I wasn’t even convinced you needed Affleck & Cavill. Public understanding of the medium has evolved… — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017 I think we can sustain a “main shared universe” AND offshoots with alternate takes on characters & different actors existing simultaneously. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017 Re: Red Son story. I have no idea if this is being developed. I pitched it to DC as something *i want to do* not something they pitched me. — Jordan Vogt-Roberts (@VogtRoberts) June 27, 2017

I think that’s a bit generous, and we may reach that point eventually, but studios like avoiding risks. Someone will have to jump first, obviously, but I’m not sure if Red Son is the right property, especially since they haven’t even figured out Superman proper yet. Maybe one day Red Son will happen, but in the meantime, Warner Bros. should keep trying to make good superhero movies on a consistent basis before attempting to change the game.