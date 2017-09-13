Exclusive: ‘SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween’ Trailer Reveals the Holiday Horror Special

0

Crackle’s animated comedy series SuperMansion is one of the most unflinching, equal opportunity offenders out there, and I say that with the highest possible praise. So it’s my pleasure to offer fans an exclusive look at the trailer, poster, and images for the series new holiday special, SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween. The name itself is a fantastic title on its own, but it’s also a nod to Sam Raimi‘s horror film Drag Me to Hell. Just how much influence (if any) from that flick makes its way into this special remains to be seen, but it’s certainly an eye-grabber.

In the all-new stop-motion animated Crackle original special SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween, premiering Thursday, October 5th on the free streaming network, the League of Freedom experiences all the fun and adventures of Halloween. It’s Titanium Rex’s (voice of Bryan Cranston) least favorite night of the year, fraught with beautiful ghosts, demonic spirits, evil dentists, and even some unforeseen attractions mixed in. Special guests include comedians Lake Bell as Millicent and Phil LaMarr. In addition to Cranston, the special guests join SuperMansion stars Keegan-Michael Key (voice of American Ranger), Jillian Bell (voice of Viking Woman, Clown Girl), Tucker Gilmore (voice of Black Saturn), Zeb Wells (voice of Robobot) and Heidi Gardner (voice of Cooch).

Check out the first trailer for SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween below, followed by images and the first look at the official poster:

Will you be tuning in on October 5th to check out SuperMansion: Drag Me to Halloween on Crackle for the price of free? Be sure to let us know in the comments! And for more on SuperMansion, be sure to check out my review of their most recent season here as well as an interview with Cranston and the show’s creators, Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich.