Exclusive ‘SuperMansion’ Clip Is J.K. Simmons’ Tempo

If you haven’t been watching the second season of Crackle’s unapologetically funny stop-motion superhero series SuperMansion, there’s still time to fess up and admit you’ve made a mistake. I had the chance to review the first few episodes of this new season and I can promise you that the show’s writers, returning actors, and newly arrived cast members are at the top of their game in Season 2.

But if you need a little more encouragement to check out this satirical series that pulls no punches when it comes to skewering superheroes, Crackle has provided us with an exclusive clip from Thursday’s new episode that should entice you. Titled “I Didn’t Even Have to Use My J.K.”, it features guest star and Oscar-winner J.K. Simmons as himself, shadowing Bryan Cranston‘s Titanium Rex for a potential award-winning movie performance. Things don’t go as planned, but Simmons’ shameless self-promotion and his back and forth with Cranston are not to be missed.

Check out our exclusive clip from tomorrow’s episode of SuperMansion on Crackle:

Here’s a more detailed look at this episode’s synopsis:

J.K. Simmons visits the SuperMansion to shadow Titanium Rex in the hopes of portraying him in a League of Freedom movie. Meanwhile, the villains in Storm City regroup to form the all-new Injustice Club, but things get uncomfortable when they move in to a new lair and start to question their leadership.

SuperMansion will continue to air new episodes weekly until the season finale on Thursday, April 20th. Cranston, Emmy Award-winner Keegan-Michael Key, and Chris Pine return, and they are joined by newcomer Yvette Nicole Brown for the second season of the hit animated show. Additional season one regulars Jillian Bell, Heidi Gardner, Tucker Gilmore, and Zeb Wells have all returned for season two.

From Stoopid Buddy Stoodios, SuperMansion follows the heroic misadventures of a dysfunctional yet well intentioned group of imperfect superheroes. Titanium Rex (Cranston, who’s also the series’ executive producer) and the members of the League of Freedom battle public backlash while a computer hack threatens to reveal some of their worst secrets. Starting off in a hole, the League does what they always do: get to digging. Throughout the season, our heroes confront villains, invaders and even themselves as they attempt to become trusted champions of Storm City and humanity itself.

SuperMansion is created and produced by Matthew Senreich and Zeb Wells who also serves as a writer. Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner, Tom Root, Bryan Cranston, James Degus and Moon Shot Entertainment join as executive producers with production by Stoopid Buddy Stoodios.

Viewers can binge-watch all 13 episodes of season one for free on Crackle now.