Exclusive ‘SuperMansion’ Clip Reveals Minnie Driver’s Mysterious Character

0

Suit up, superheroes (and supervillains, we don’t judge); it’s time for another round of stop-motion adventures! It’s with great delight that we bring you an early look at an upcoming episode of Sony Crackle’s Emmy-nominated animated comedy series SuperMansion, which premieres with all-new episodes Thursday, October 4th. Minnie Driver joins the cast in a recurring role as Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s (Chris Pine) ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member, and she factors into the clip we have to share with you today.

In it, Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) and the league finally identify the unknown supervillain they have been called on to stop. They’ll discover that not only is the threat someone from their past, but also someone they have close personal connections to. (Two guesses on just who that is.)

Check out our early look at the new episode of SuperMansion before it airs on Sony Crackle October 4th:

Here’s how Season 3 of the stop-motion comedy shapes up:

After defeating Zenith’s (Yvette Nicole Brown) evil Uncle Ridan (Taran Killiam), the League finds themselves trapped in a dystopian future, but when they escape back to our time, they discover they’ve been gone six months…and Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) and his Injustice Club has replaced them as the League of Freedom! Rex (Bryan Cranston) and the team must learn what it means to be heroes without the fame and glory afforded them by their stature in the mansion. But it’s not all champagne and roses for Dr. Devizo (Chris Pine) – his ex-wife, Debbie Devizo (Minnie Driver), returns from the island he stranded her on decades ago. The island has turned her into an unstoppable killing machine…and Dr. Devizo is in her crosshairs! Rex and his team must decide if Dr. Devizo is worth saving…and then figure out how!

Following the success of SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special, the network also announced the all-new original Thanksgiving holiday special, “A Prayer for Mr. T: The SuperMansion Thanksgiving Special,” set to debut Thursday, November 15th. In the upcoming holiday special, the annual Thanksgiving turkey competition between Titanium Rex (Cranston) and Dr. Devizo (Pine) goes awry when Rex’s turkey transforms into a nightmarish bird monster whose eggs hatch additional freakish bird creatures at an alarming rate. Lex (Jillian Bell) aims to prove herself worthy of a seat at the grown ups’ table while Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore) brings The Groaner (Zeb Wells) to his family’s mansion for a traditional Wheelihan Thanksgiving dinner, complete with snobby gherkins and snobbier guests.

Get a peek at the show’s latest trailer here:

Voice-acting stars Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key, Chris Pine, Jillian Bell, Heidi Gardner, Tucker Gilmore and Zeb Wells (also writer) will all return in the all-new episodes and upcoming special. Returning guest stars this season include: Breckin Meyer, Jay Pharoah, Yvette Nicole Brown, Gary Anthony Williams, Tony Cavalero, Tom Root and more.

SuperMansion is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich, who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.