Exclusive: Sing Along with the ‘SuperMansion’ Cast in Our Summer Vacation Special Clip

0

Fans of Sony Crackle’s SuperMansion are in for a summertime treat: the series’ all-new stop-motion animated original episode, SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special arrives this week! The special will debut Thursday, August 16th for viewers everywhere, but we have an early look right now courtesy of our exclusive clip reveal below.

In the upcoming summer special, the team heads to Hawaii where Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) runs into a vacationing former President Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah); Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore) and Lex (Jillian Bell) teach Cooch (Heidi Gardner) how to swim; and American Ranger (Keegan-Michael Key) attempts to perform in a USO show while an evil threat brews under the sea. Additionally, Masi Oka will star as Toko. The special is directed by Alex Kamer and written by Tom Sheppard and Zeb Wells.

Check out the sing-along clip below:

Summer’s here and SuperMansion is bringing you a very special summer vacation special! Stars Bryan Cranston, Keegan-Michael Key, Heidi Gardner, Jillian Bell, Chris Pine, and Jay Pharaoh.

Additional new episodes of Sony/Crackle’s SuperMansion will return this fall, featuring Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Minnie Driver joining the cast in a recurring role as Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s (Chris Pine) ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member.

SuperMansion is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken), who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is directed by Nick Simotas (Back at the Barnyard) and distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.

For more of our coverage of SuperMansion, be sure to check out these recent write-ups: