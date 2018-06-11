Exclusive ‘SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special’ Image Reveals a Stop-Motion Obama

0

We’re pleased to bring you exclusive news from Sony Crackle’s SuperMansion, news that has to do with the series’ all-new stop-motion animated original episode, SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special! The special will debut Thursday, August 16th for viewers everywhere, but the world premiere will play at the international television festival, SeriesFest, a little earlier on Saturday, June 23rd. That special screening will be followed by a Q&A with co-creator/executive producer/writer/voice-over actor Zeb Wells and voice-over actor Heidi Gardner. But you can get an even earlier look right now thanks to our exclusive image reveal below!

In the upcoming summer special, the team heads to Hawaii where Titanium Rex (Cranston) runs into a vacationing former President Barack Obama (Jay Pharoah); Black Saturn (Tucker Gilmore) and Lex (Jillian Bell) teach Cooch (Gardner) how to swim; and American Ranger (Keegan-Michael Key) attempts to perform in a USO show while an evil threat brews under the sea. Additionally, Masi Oka will star as Toko. The special is directed by Alex Kamer and written by Tom Sheppard and Zeb Wells.

Check out our exclusive reveal of a new image from the SuperMansion: Summer Vacation Special below:

Plus, as a bonus, you can get a sneak peek of the new SuperMansion Season 3 episode that’s available to stream over Sony Crackle today. Check it out!

In this new episode, “The Long Chaun,” the League of Freedom travels to the Godsrealm to save former member Zenith (Yvette Nicole Brown) from her evil Uncle Ridan (Taran Killam). Robobot (Zeb Wells) learns what it means to be a real boy as Titanium Rex (Bryan Cranston) must prove to be a hero true in order to wield the Sword of Azimuth.

Additional new episodes will return this fall, featuring Oscar and Emmy-nominated actress Minnie Driver joining the cast in a recurring role as Debbie Devizo, Dr. Devizo’s (Chris Pine) ex-wife and former League of Freedom team member.

SuperMansion is created by Zeb Wells and Matthew Senreich (Robot Chicken), who also act as executive producers under their production company Stoopid Buddy Stoodios alongside Seth Green, John Harvatine IV, Eric Towner and Tom Root. Bryan Cranston and James Degus also serve as executive producers under their production banner Moonshot Entertainment. The series is directed by Nick Simotas (Back at the Barnyard) and distributed by Sony Pictures Television Inc.